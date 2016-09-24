Carl and I

by Travis Catsull

We were waiting for Carl

Or at least that’s what I called him

Carl arrived and told us we were all fired

Said he had to get back

As we sat around talking

About what we’d do now

It was another guy’s turn to bring a loaf of bread

but he said he was out of money

When suddenly another man got up

Who I call Carl

And punched him in the nose

“Bring the godamn bread next time!”

and it was then I decided not to trust him

I was standing over Carl as he whined

Blood flowing from his dark, pumice pocked nose

As I consoled him,

“It’s alright Carl” and I threw another log in the fire

I don’t know if I cried that night

But I tried

It can get really cold in Honolulu

And while most people don’t know that

Everyone knew Carl would be cooking breakfast

In the morning

“You alright Carl?” I asked and got me some bread

“That motherfucker!”

as Carl threw some old bread into the fire

and walked off

“I’m going surfing!”

“Surfing” didn’t mean anything

except that you were gonna hang out

in the public bathroom and steal wallets

out of people’s shorts who were taking a shit

in the stall next to you

I worked on my tarp, getting it tight

When my Dad called

“Hey Carl” he said flatly

He knew I got fired

And asked me to move back home to Cancun

“I need someone to deliver this bread,” he said

but I told him

I had a whole loaf

And took a long nap

It was raining hot

When I woke and checked my okra plant

This next batch would go to Carl

Who I owed for repairing my boogie board

Just then I heard a bunch of shouting

And saw that Carl was at it again

Giving another man trouble

For playing his harmonica

While he was asleep

I walked over to the fire

And threw a bunch of logs in

And the fire grew bright

When I saw we had several loaves of bread

So I got me a couple slices

And warmed them up on a stick

I looked around for Carl

I wanted to thank him

But he was gone

I didn’t see him for a few weeks

And then months

Years later I got a letter from him

And it simply read,

“Carl,

I moved back home to Cancun. Don’t touch nothing.

Love,

Carl”