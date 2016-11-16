An Astounding Perimeter

by Richard King Perkins II

It’s not a dream

but a slightly bygone world

covered in frozen mist.

Sparrows alight on the small shoreline

of an astounding perimeter—

a sanctum whispering in white.

I study the icebound bracken and reeds,

gazing past the embankment

to this vacancy of snow where your car once slept.

In the old meeting place, I still look for you—

where our conversations spilled upon gentle light;

simple confessions of twigs and soul.

But we’re left with only a few desperate sentences;

having spoken of things to deny or embrace,

the evergreen ghosts of our endless north country.

Now you’re stranded on a bridge in St. Louis

with no money and no credit cards

and your passenger side window broken out.

I’m in the bristling pines laced ivory

where someone once wrote a song about you;

how your eyes extinguished sensibility,

how your eyes painted light into every corner of darkness.

Can you recall how desperately we believed

that the return of robins and sharp shadows

could change everything;

that crocuses would ignite life in themselves?