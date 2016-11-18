today football scores football scores at oddstake.com football livescore
Book Reviews
Movie Reviews
Music Reviews
Short Stories
News
Home » Guest Writers

Of Ducks and Drakes

Submitted by on November 18, 2016 – 6:30 am One Comment

Of Ducks and Drakes
by Kie Borsden

Such stones exist for simple pleasures,
sped across the surface of the sea—
hunted and claimed for their smooth finish
the years have laboured by calm and rage.

They bounce forth with ease from a flicked wrist,
cast with care into the distant view,
and pass without a reclaiming thought:
forgotten, they sink to the abyss.

Just as words are cut into headstones,
just as we rest them on our pillows—
whatever those words we choose to skim,
they skip across our smiling façade.

Sunsets, holidays, long journeys home,
every minute was a stone I threw.

One Comment »

Leave a comment!

You must be logged in to post a comment.

UA-16070211-1