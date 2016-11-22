11:11

by Frank Scarangello

She visits at 11:11

sometimes a.m. mostly p

A sudden haunting urges me

to look at a clock which must be digital.

Dropping by for just a moment

only at 11:11

the time, our private denouement

I look around and know she’s here.

I’m standing in an empty room

aware that we two are together

so long as shine the four red ones

’til one red one turns to red two.

Comes midnight I will lay in stillness

knowing I am quite alone

no urge to look now at a clock

at twelve it makes no difference