Here & Then There
by Noah Gordon
From a built-in radio came the call:
“Please do not feed the sand-pipers
or the grazing mares.
Their bluffs are well-stocked
and maintained by professionals.”
I reached for her hand
and we descended into the deep
meadow. Gulls from Lisbon
had all but claimed this area
for their own.
Signs were posted:
“Do not disturb the seagulls-
or their eggs.” Or,
“Keep to trail: eggs on grass.”
I was trying to explain to her
why we drove two hours out here.
“You see, in 5 years this place
will be a 7/11, or a light-rail stop,
or a shooting range for the yips in
Shawn’s Valley.”
But she walked on
in silence,
sensing my bullshit.
Noah Gordon jolts us into the reality in his articulated
and matriculated world.