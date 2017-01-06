today football scores football scores at oddstake.com football livescore
Where Did It Go?

Submitted by on January 6, 2017 – 2:30 pm

by Jeff Dutko

Where did it go?
The salt of the city
that seasoned our conversations
and spiked our efforts with exuberance

This earthen city, now plain and dry
left with only the equivalent
of a few hundred nocturnal poems
that crawl out of the earth
like worms, only in the rain
until they too find themselves
in the pain of light
beached in the cracks
harbored in the hot stones
salt in their wounds

