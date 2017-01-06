Where Did It Go?

by Jeff Dutko

Where did it go?

The salt of the city

that seasoned our conversations

and spiked our efforts with exuberance

This earthen city, now plain and dry

left with only the equivalent

of a few hundred nocturnal poems

that crawl out of the earth

like worms, only in the rain

until they too find themselves

in the pain of light

beached in the cracks

harbored in the hot stones

salt in their wounds