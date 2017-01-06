Where Did It Go?
Where Did It Go?
by Jeff Dutko
Where did it go?
The salt of the city
that seasoned our conversations
and spiked our efforts with exuberance
This earthen city, now plain and dry
left with only the equivalent
of a few hundred nocturnal poems
that crawl out of the earth
like worms, only in the rain
until they too find themselves
in the pain of light
beached in the cracks
harbored in the hot stones
salt in their wounds
One Comment »
Leave a comment!
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Jeff Dutko allows our minds to contemplate his imagery
in a his unique language of free expressionism