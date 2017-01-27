Passion at the Drop of a Bone

by Meghan Tennison

Please, Arrest

my attention before i Faint

in your Holy presence

Cool down your hypnotic eye

i’m not ready for this

stormy abyss — Be Careful with what

you’re afraid of, wishing

for the wrong things in the wrong ways

the benefit of devilish details

You, my Dear

look intensely tense

Zoned-out & stressed

Stunningly disgusting, you look

Sad & Dead

at this rate, Valentine’s day will never end

there are incalculable reasons why

i Feel i Love you

you harbor a Heavenly scent

your aura, heavy, like liquid gas

what can i say?

you took my breath away

Give it back

this attraction is killing me

your magnetism has serious side effects

your rainbow-colored breath

wasn’t much of a warning

my soul resides in an empty vessel

with small offerings scribbled

noteslips containing the gross means

the meaningful meanings of my life

so far, mostly missing

disappearing, dropping into

the backyard cesspool

of instinctual desires

my vaginal cave salivates

with pheromones & oxytoxin for the 1st time

since that 1 time when

i gave birth to myself & everybody else

was sleeping & forgot

to record history

you Tease me with your Brain Waves

my atomic mass crashes

through your mountain ranges

you want me to take you

seriously, your yearning

as Deep as the

Grand Canyon’s Howl

i wish you the Greatest

Lakes to drown your resentments

purge your doubts

Restore the Star Light

in your Laughter

falling too fast to keep up

losing myself, missing out

on your Beauitful Songs

as long as i wait

Alone with my head full

aching, cracking, swollen

with cries&screams

from nobody nowhere

it’s all in my head

it isn’t Real

Let us meet

in-between the dark spaces

Kissing Shadows, finding our Way

through the impossible metaphysics

of our dreams

my mind plays hide&seek

with your mind, our feelings

our Will

Merges & Creates

this miraculous mess

who said we couldn’t

invent our own

Happiness?