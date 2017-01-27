Passion at the Drop of a Bone
by Meghan Tennison
Please, Arrest
my attention before i Faint
in your Holy presence
Cool down your hypnotic eye
i’m not ready for this
stormy abyss — Be Careful with what
you’re afraid of, wishing
for the wrong things in the wrong ways
the benefit of devilish details
You, my Dear
look intensely tense
Zoned-out & stressed
Stunningly disgusting, you look
Sad & Dead
at this rate, Valentine’s day will never end
there are incalculable reasons why
i Feel i Love you
you harbor a Heavenly scent
your aura, heavy, like liquid gas
what can i say?
you took my breath away
Give it back
this attraction is killing me
your magnetism has serious side effects
your rainbow-colored breath
wasn’t much of a warning
my soul resides in an empty vessel
with small offerings scribbled
noteslips containing the gross means
the meaningful meanings of my life
so far, mostly missing
disappearing, dropping into
the backyard cesspool
of instinctual desires
my vaginal cave salivates
with pheromones & oxytoxin for the 1st time
since that 1 time when
i gave birth to myself & everybody else
was sleeping & forgot
to record history
you Tease me with your Brain Waves
my atomic mass crashes
through your mountain ranges
you want me to take you
seriously, your yearning
as Deep as the
Grand Canyon’s Howl
i wish you the Greatest
Lakes to drown your resentments
purge your doubts
Restore the Star Light
in your Laughter
falling too fast to keep up
losing myself, missing out
on your Beauitful Songs
as long as i wait
Alone with my head full
aching, cracking, swollen
with cries&screams
from nobody nowhere
it’s all in my head
it isn’t Real
Let us meet
in-between the dark spaces
Kissing Shadows, finding our Way
through the impossible metaphysics
of our dreams
my mind plays hide&seek
with your mind, our feelings
our Will
Merges & Creates
this miraculous mess
who said we couldn’t
invent our own
Happiness?
wowee!- sexy compassion, as motivated through purity as ever. happy late birthday. : )